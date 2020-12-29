CS vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CS vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CS vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / CS vs NK Dream11 Captain / CS vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 5th match of the Super Smash 2020-21 series will see Central Stags take on the Northern Knights on Wednesday. The Stags lost their opening match against Wellington as they fell well short of the target of 176 runs. They lost by 39 runs as they only managed to put up 136 runs in 20 overs. They would do well to learn from their mistakes and start afresh in their next match. For Northern Knights, it will be the first match of the tournament and they will try to take an early lead. The match will be played at 6:10 AM at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

CS vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Northern Knights: Live Streaming

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

CS vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CS vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags vs Northern Knights: Match Details

December 30 – 06:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights captain: Tim Seifert

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Josh Clarkson

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights batsmen: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Anton Devcich

Super Smash 2020-21 CS vs NK Dream11 team for Central Stags vs Northern Knights bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Brett Randell

CS vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner

CS vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker