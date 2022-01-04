CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match, January 04, 4:30 PM IST

CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers: Central Smashers will be battling it out against Northern Strikers in the final of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021. Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host the high-profile game at 4:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

Central Smashers and Northern Strikers deserved an appearance in the final of the Championship as they were the top two teams throughout the competition. Smashers finished at the top of the table with no loss in the tournament so far. They won four matches while their one game was canceled due to rain.

The team defeated Tamco Warriors in the semi-final match by six wickets. Northern Strikers, on the other hand, qualified for the final on the basis of their splendid performance during the league stage. The team finished at second place with four victories and one loss. Their semi-final encounter against Southern Hitters was called off mid-way due to bad weather.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs NS Telecast

CS vs NS match will be not be telecasted in India.

CS vs NS Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CS vs NS Match Details

The Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 4:30 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ajeb Khan

Vice-Captain- Fitri Sham

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem, Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Muhammad Gulraiz, Ahmad Faiz, Aminuddin Ramly

All-rounders: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Virandeep Singh, Fitri Sham

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Ajeb Khan

CS vs NS Probable XIs:

Central Smashers: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon , Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar , Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Saifullah Malik

Northern Strikers: Arjoon Thillainathan, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Roshan Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Niroshan de Silva, Pavandeep Singh

