CS vs OV dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Plunket Shield 2021-22 between Central Stags and Otago Volts November 07, 03:00 AM IST

CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Plunket Shield 2021-22 match between Central Stags and Otago Volts: The sixth match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 will see Central Stags facing Otago Volta for the second time in the competition. The promising game of cricket will be played at the Saxton Oval at 03:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

The last match between the two sides ended up in a tie. Central Sparks posted 394 and 274/2 runs in their two batting innings while Otago got to bat just once. The team was excellent in their batting innings as they hammered 642 runs.

Playing their second match against each other on Sunday, both Central Stags and Otago Volta will aim for a victory to solidify their position in the standings. Overall, Stags’ both games have ended in a tie. The team is currently third with 13 points under their belt. Otago, on the other hand, have lost their one match to occupy the fourth place with 11 points.

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Otago Volts; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs OV Telecast

The Central Stags vs Otago Volts game will not be televised in India

CS vs OV Live Streaming

Central Stags vs Otago Volts match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs OV Match Details

The sixth match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 will be played at the Saxton Oval at 03:00 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Doug Bracewell

Vice-Captain- Anaru Kitchen

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Tom Bruce, Hamish Rutherford, Brad Schmulian

All-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Doug Bracewell

Bowlers: Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

CS vs OV Probable XIs:

Central Stags: Jayden Lennox, Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver(wk), Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Wheeler

Otago Volts: Jake Gibson, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Max Chu(wk), Travis Muller

