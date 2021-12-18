CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Super Smash 2021/22 match, December 18, 07:10 AM IST

CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Central Stags and Otago Volts: The eighth match of the Super Smash 2021/22 will see Central Stags facing Otago Volta for the second time in the competition. The promising game of cricket will be played at the McLean Park in Napier at 07:10 AM IST on December 18, Saturday.

The last match between the two sides ended up in Stags recording a victory by five wickets. Batting second, the team easily chased the total of 184 runs posted by Otago Volta in 19 overs.

Central followed it up with another victory over Wellington in their second match by 14 runs. Their first loss in the competition came against Canterbury by 47 runs. With eight points, the franchise is atop the standings. They will be hoping to find their way back to victory in the Saturday match.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won and lost one match each while their one game was spoiled due to rain. Otago emerged the winner in their last Super Smash game against Northern Knights by three wickets. The team now needs to continue the same momentum throughout the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Central Stags and Otago Volts; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs OV Telecast

The Central Stags vs Otago Volts game will not be televised in India

CS vs OV Live Streaming

Central Stags vs Otago Volts match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs OV Match Details

The eighth match of the Super Smash 2021/22 will be played at the McLean Park in Napier at 07:10 AM IST on December 18, Saturday.

CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Doug Bracewell

Vice-Captain- Neil Broom

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

CS vs OV Probable Playing XIs:

Central Stags: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner

Otago Volts: Angus McKenzie, Max Chu, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Travis Muller, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here