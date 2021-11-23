CS vs SH Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For MCA T10 Super Series 2021, November 23, 5:00 PM IST

CS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Central Smashers and Southern Hitters: In the fourth match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Central Smashers will be locking horns with Southern Hitters. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

Central Smashers will be aiming to start their campaign with a victory against Southern Hitters. The team was up against Northern Strikers in their first match. However, the game was cancelled without a single ball bowled due to rain. Smashers are in fine form as they are coming into the tournament after winning three out of their last five games.

Southern Hitters, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the first game. Things didn’t go as per the plan for the Hitters as they lost their first match to Western Warriors by 55 runs. The team should now focus on making amends and bouncing back into the competition.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs SH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters match in India

CS vs SH Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs SH Match Details

Central Smashers will be playing against Southern Hitters at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 05:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

CS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: L.Nur Hakim

Vice-captain: S.Malik

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: A.Hazalan, A.Hafiz

Batters: A.Faiz, S.Malik, A.Yusof,

All-rounders: L.Nur Hakim, F.Nasir, D.Mogan

Bowlers: M.Zarbani, A.Akmal Alif, M.Luqman Nur

CS vs SH Probable XIs

Central Smashers: A.Hazalan (wk), A.Faiz, S.Malik, L.Nur Hakim Sahar, F.Sham, N.Zazmie, M.Zarbani, A.Akmal Alif, A.Khan, A.Ahmad Tajri, Z.Zulkifle

Southern Hitters: M.Siyadat Ramli, A.Rahman, A.Hafiz (wk), S.Karthik, M.Norhaizan, A.Yusof, F.Nasir, V.Kumar, D.Mogan, M.Luqman Nur, N.Khairullah

