CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 Match 6, December 17, 6:30 pm IST

CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Central Smashers and Tamco Warriors:

In the sixth match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Central Smashers will be taking on the Tamco Warriors on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 6:30 pm IST.

The Smashers wrapped up a nine-run win over SFI Smashers in their opening game of the tournament and bag crucial two points on the points table. On the contrary, the Warriors, were at the receiving end as the Northern Strikers defeated them by 40 runs. They first conceded 133 runs on the board and could manage to score only 93 runs. They will be looking to make a strong comeback in this match.

Ahead of the match between Central Smashers and Tamco Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

CS vs TW Telecast

CS vs TW match will be not be telecasted in India.

CS vs TW Live Streaming

The Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CS vs TW Match Details

The Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 6:30 pm IST on Friday, December 17.

CS vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajeb Khan

Vice-Captain: Saleh Shadman

Suggested Playing XI for CS vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kazi Nazmul Islam

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Shahidur Rahman

All-rounders: Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, Saleh Shadman

Bowlers: Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Md Sulaiman

CS vs TW Probable XIs:

Central Smashers: Ahmad Zubaidi, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz (c), Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon

Tamco Warriors: Saleh Shadman, Md Sulaiman, Mohsin Zaman, Apurav Koyande, Md Shahidur Rahman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Michael Masih, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Luftur Rahman Pervej, MD Ahad Hossian, Vinuja Galadegara

