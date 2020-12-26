- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
CS vs WF Dream 11 predictions Super Smash, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Best Picks / Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Captain / Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
Central Stags will be making their debut in the Super Smash league. Wellington Firebirds have however played and won their first match in the tournament. The last match of the league will be played on Saturday January 23. There are six teams participating in the series including, Wellington Firebirds, Auckland Aces, Central Stags, Otago Volts, Canterbury Kings and Northern Spirit.
Defending champions Wellington Firebirds beat Auckland in the latest match on December 24 by four wickets.
The CS vs WF Super Smash, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds outing is scheduled for Sunday December 27. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at McLean Park, Napier.
CS vs WF Super Smash, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.
CS vs WF Super Smash, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CS vs WF Super Smash, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds: Match Details
The Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds match is on Sunday December 27. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at McLean Park, Napier.
CS vs WF Super Smash, dream 11 team, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds:
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds captain: Troy Johnson
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds vice-captain: Dane Cleaver
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds batsmen: Tom Bruce, Troy Johnson, Devon Conway
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds all-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett
CS vs WF Super Smash dream 11 prediction Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Blair Tickner
CS vs WF Super Smash Central Stags probable 11 against Wellington Firebirds: George Worker, Christian Leopard, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Bayley Wiggins.
CS vs WF Super Smash Wellington Firebirds probable 11 against Central Stags: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden.
