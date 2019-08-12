CSA Announce 15-Member Squad for Spin Camp in Bangalore

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday (August 12) announced a 15-member squad for a spin bowling camp in Bangalore from August 17 to 23. It includes members of both the South Africa A and senior men’s team ahead of their respective tours to India.
South African senior team members like Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma are some of the batsmen picked for this specialist camp in India. Off-spinner Dane Piedt, who was part of the India tour back in 2015 is also in the list. It will also feature young bowlers like Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Senuran Muthusamy.
CSA have also appointed former chinaman bowler Paul Adams as the spin bowling consultant while former batsman Ashwell Prince will be the batting consultant of this squad.
“We have identified Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma as key Proteas batsmen to benefit from this project and we have also included some of our potential stars of the future such as Janneman Malan and Sinethemba Qeshile, who have already both played for the Proteas, as well as Matthew Breetzke,” CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe said in a media release.
“The batting group is completed by two of our most consistent runs scorers in franchise cricket in Pieter Malan and Edward Moore. The bowling group is headed by the experience of Dane Piedt and includes highly promising talents, among them being Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Senuran Muthusamy.
“It is a fact that most international cricket is played on the sub-continent these days and we have to look ahead not only to the tours on the immediate horizon but the next edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023,” Moroe added.
The CSA also announced that young batsman Rassie van der Dussen had been handed a national contract for his fine performances at the 2019 World Cup. He became the 17th player to be handed the national contract after the taking the place left vacant by bowler Duanne Olivier’s Kolpak move.
Olivier is another big loss for the South Africans after a fine start to his Test career, taking 48 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of just 19.25.
“Rassie’s promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis,” Moroe said.
“I am also happy to announce that Sinalo Jafta is currently one point away from a similar upgrade among our women’s players. Should she be selected for their upcoming tour of India and play in at least one match she will qualify for a full 12-month contract,” he added.
SA squad for spin camp in India: Bowlers: Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Thomas Kaber, Dyllan Matthews and George Linde
Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke, Pieter Malan and Edward Moore
Coaches/Technical staff: Russell Domingo (SA ‘A’ coach), Ashwell.Prince (Batting Consultant), Paul.Adams (Spin Consultant), S Hadebe (Physio) and Vincent Barnes (High Performance Manager)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
CSA Announce 15-Member Squad for Spin Camp in Bangalore
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain All Fixtures
Team Rankings