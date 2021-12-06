CSA Announces Updated Schedule For India Tour of South Africa, 1st Test to Start From December 26

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the updated schedule for the upcoming India tour of South Africa which will now start from December 26. The highly-anticipated series was scheduled to start from December 17 with the first Test of the three-match series but the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron pushed it to start from December 26.

CSA confirmed the updated schedule and announced that both teams will play matches across four venues.

“It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men’s tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," CSA said.

UPDATED SCHEDULE 🚨The dates for the upcoming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3️⃣ Betway Tests and 3️⃣ Betway ODIs Full list of fixtures ➡️ https://t.co/ZCJDr7nsXL#BetwayTestSeries #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KWrZ0GuUzB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2021

The first Test will now take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26, followed by the second Test at the Wanderers (January 3-7) and the third at Newlands (January 11-15). The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and the third at Newlands.

Newlands will now host the third Test between the Proteas and India in January, with the New Year’s Test shifting to the Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the four-match T20I series has been postponed.

CSA further confirmed in the statement that the postponed T20I series will be rescheduled for next year.

“The four-match KFC T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year," the statement reads.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

India are currently third in the WTC points table behind Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side has won three of their six Tests now with one resulting in a defeat while two ending in a draw. These matches have been spread across two series and they have a total of 42 points and their Percentage of Points (PCT) currently stands at 58.33.

India tour of South Africa:

1st Test - December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg

3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI - January 19, Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl

3rd ODI - January 23, Newlands, Cape Town.

(With Agency Inputs)

