CSA Interim Board Chief Steps Down After Verbally Abusing Journalist

CSA Interim Board Chief Steps Down After Verbally Abusing Journalist

Zak Yacoob, chairman of Cricket South Africa's interim board, has stepped down from his post following the publication of a telephonic conversation between him and a South African journalist, in which Yacoob used abusive language.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 28, 2021, 9:47 AM IST
CSA Interim Board Chief Steps Down After Verbally Abusing Journalist

The recording, between Sunday Times journalist Tiisetso Malepa and Yacoob, is of an interview in which Malepa asks Yacoob about allegations made by suspended acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that the judge had treated her unfairly and offered her money to seek legal counsel, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The recording, between Sunday Times journalist Tiisetso Malepa and Yacoob, is of an interview in which Malepa asks Yacoob about allegations made by suspended acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that the judge had treated her unfairly and offered her money to seek legal counsel, reports ESPNcricinfo.

During the full recording, which was made available on the newspaper's website at the weekend, Yacoob can be heard calling Malepa "a dishonest, irresponsible idiot" and said Malepa had "no right to ask me those questions", the report further said.

"The Board of CSA has noted the publication of the recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist. The incident is deeply regrettable and the board has accepted Judge Yacoob's sincere expression of remorse," CSA said in a statement.

"In the circumstances, Judge Yacoob has stepped down from the Board of CSA. He has done so to protect the integrity of the Board and in the best interests of cricket," it added.

Yacoob, who was appointed to chair the organisation's interim board in November, is the fourth board chair to vacate the role, voluntarily or otherwise, since Chris Nenzani left office as CSA chief in August last year.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will, in the meantime, chair the board for the remainder of their tenure - due to end in mid-February.

