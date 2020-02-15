CSA Interim CEO Asks SA Fans to 'Respect' Steve Smith, David Warner
Cricket South Africa's interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to "respect" Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.
CSA Interim CEO Asks SA Fans to 'Respect' Steve Smith, David Warner
Cricket South Africa's interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to "respect" Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
IND v NZWellington BR All Fixtures
Team Rankings