CSA Looking at Long-term Contracts to Stop Defection: Director of Cricket
The alarming trend of players opting for county cricket over the South Africa national team has forced the board to think about long-term contract for its cricketers, said top CSA official Corrie van Zyl.
CSA Looking at Long-term Contracts to Stop Defection: Director of Cricket
The alarming trend of players opting for county cricket over the South Africa national team has forced the board to think about long-term contract for its cricketers, said top CSA official Corrie van Zyl.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings