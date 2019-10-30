CSA Places Senior Employees on ‘Precautionary Suspension’
Cricket South Africa came out with a statement on Wednesday, announcing the ‘precautionary suspension’ of certain senior employees for their alleged involvement in the non-payment of players fees and subsequent dereliction after the Mzansi Super League in 2018.
