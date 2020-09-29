CRICKETNEXT

CSA Postpone Mzansi Super League to 2021

Cricket South Africa has announced that the 2020 edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been postponed to November-December next year.

  • IANS
  • Updated: September 29, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
CSA's acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said that the decision to postpone the T20 tournament was due to various "national and international logistical reasons" caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October to November 2021, we understand the importance of providing domestic cricketers the opportunity to impress for selection," said Govender as per a CSA media release.

"Therefore, in lieu of the MSL T20, CSA will stage a single-round domestic franchise T20 competition early next year. This will give players ample time to prepare and stadiums the chance to recover financially by welcoming fans back to support their favourite domestic players," he added.

The cricket board said that it would schedule this competition in a congested second half of the 2020/21 season, considering the importance of the tournament.

"The 2020/2021 global cricket calendar will be jam-packed, appreciating the ICC's efforts to fit as many missed international tours due to Covid-19, into this period. The impact of revised calendars for international cricket across all ICC Members and other T20 leagues, have had a knock-on effect on South African cricket scheduling," said the CSA's acting CEO.

"The Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty around international travel, including the state of control of South African borders, as well as border control at the country points of departure of international players, also compelled CSA to make this rational decision. Also, the unavailability of national players due to a revised and saturated season would have diluted the quality that CSA envisions for MSL," he added.

