Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 1st Play-off, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 29 October, 2019

2ND INN

United Arab Emirates

80/9 (20.0)

United Arab Emirates
v/s
Netherlands
Netherlands*

37/1 (6.1)

Netherlands need 44 runs in 83 balls at 3.18 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Play-off: UAE VS NED

live
UAE UAE
NED NED

Dubai

29 Oct, 201915:40 IST

2nd Play-off: NAM VS OMA

upcoming
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Dubai

29 Oct, 201921:00 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS TBC

upcoming
SCO SCO
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

4th Play-off: HK VS TBC

upcoming
HK HK
TBC TBC

Dubai

30 Oct, 201921:00 IST

CSA to Probe Cobras for Not Meeting Transformation Target Against Warriors

The CSA expects all domestic sides in South Africa to field a minimum of six players of colour -- including three black Africans

PTI |October 29, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
CSA to Probe Cobras for Not Meeting Transformation Target Against Warriors

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to investigate the team selection of Cape Cobras after it fielded two black African players instead of the required three against the Warriors, thus failing to meet the board's transformation target in the ongoing domestic series.

The CSA expects all domestic sides in South Africa to field a minimum of six players of colour -- including three black Africans -- every time they take to the field as part of their commitment to facilitate transformation.

However, the Cobras were left one short after they included two black African players -- Thando Ntini and Tladi Bokako -- during the four-day first-class match in Cape Town on Monday.

Akhona Mnyaka had earlier been named in the squad, but he was not picked. The Cobras, however, fielded seven players of colour in the side.

The Cobras later provided a written explanation for their team composition to CSA.

"CSA has noted the submission by Western Cape Cricket (Cape Cobras) in lieu of a request for a deviation from the administrative conditions. CSA will launch a further enquiry into this incident and will consider all the related and relevant information in order to arrive at a decision about the strength and the validity of the argument by WCC," Thamie Mthembie, CSA's head of communications told ESPNcricinfo.

The other five franchises, however, fielded the required number of black African players in the tournament.

It is not the first time that Western Province found itself at logger heads with CSA, which had suspended the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board and placed it under its administration citing concerns over financial and governance issues in September.

WPCA then took CSA to court, challenging the decision.

Cape CobrasCricket South AfricacsaSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Play-off T20 | Tue, 29 Oct, 2019

OMA v NAM
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

TBC v HK
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more