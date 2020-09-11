CSA to Take Legal Advice and Seeks 'Middle Ground' as South Africa Government Suspends Body

Cricket South Africa responded to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC)'s resolution to remove the CSA board, saying they are taking legal advice. CSA said they do not agree with the resolution taken by the SASCOC, but are willing to engage with them further to find a common ground.

On Thursday, the SASCOC had asked the CSA board and senior executives to step aside from their roles pending an investigation into allegations of malpractice and maladministration. CSA released a statement, saying:

ALSO READ: South Africa Government Takes Control of Cricket in the County After Suspending CSA

"CSA, including its Members’ Council, does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication.

"In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA. CSA does, however, commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket.

"The Members’ Council and the Directors of the Board of CSA will hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss critical matters."

Earlier, letters from the SSASCOC to CSA read "the CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay" pending the outcome of a month-long investigation by a task team.

SASCOC said that "many instances of maladministration and malpractice that have occurred since at least December 2019. This has manifestly caused great concern and consternation amongst your own members, former and current members of the national team of the Proteas, stakeholders, sponsors, and members of the cricket-loving public.

"There can be no doubt that this has caused cricket to lose the trust and confidence of members of the public, stakeholders, sponsors and the players represented by SACA (the South African Cricketers' Association). All this has brought cricket into disrepute."

As the tussle unfolds, it remains to be seen what the ICC will decide on South Africa's participation in international cricket. ICC rules prevent direct government interference in the running of any nation's cricket board.