CSG vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 13, 7:30 PM IST

The second semi-final of the 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will witness a terrific game of cricket between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on August 13, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

Chepauk Super Gillies are coming into the second semi-final after losing to Ruby Tricky Warriors in the first qualifier by five wickets. Chepauk had failed to defend 153 runs posted by them in the first innings in their game against the Trichy Warriors. This is the last chance for the team to confirm a berth in the final.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, finished third in the points table. The team then defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in the elimination game by five wickets. The match against LKK provided much-needed confidence to the Dragons and they will be hoping to continue their winning run.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

CSG vs DD Telecast

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

CSG vs DD Live Streaming

The CSG vs DD game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

CSG vs DD Match Details

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 13, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain- Hari Nishanth

Suggested Playing XI for CSG vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, Hari Nishanth, S Swaminathan

All-rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, R Sonu Yadav, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Bowlers: R Vivek, R Alexander, Rangaraj Suthesh

CSG vs DD Probable XIs:

Chepauk Super Gillies: RS Jaganath Sinivas, Sandeep Warrier, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, B Arun, Rajagopal Sathish

Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, S Arun, R Vivek, Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan

