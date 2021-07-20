CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2021 match 2, July 20, 7:30 pm IST

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans:

The Chepauk Super Gillies will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in match 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, on Tuesday, July 20. The thrilling clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful side in TNPL, having won two titles in 2017 and 2019. Kaushik Gandhi will lead the side this year and the club has a balanced squad in all aspects of the game to defend their title once again.

On the other hand, IDream Karaikudi Kaalai rebranded as IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans make a comeback in this edition. They finished at the bottom of the table in the 2019 edition, as they won only one game out of the seven. M Mohammad will be handling the captaincy in this edition of TNPL and will hope that the new moniker changes their fortunes.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans; here is everything you need to know:

CSG vs ITT Telecast

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans match will not be broadcasted in India.

CSG vs ITT Live Streaming

The match between CSG vs ITT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

CSG vs ITT Match Details

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, July 20, at 7:30 pm IST.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain: Rajagopal Sathish

Suggested Playing XI for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan, N Mohammad-Ashik

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, S Siddharth, Uthirasamy Sasidev

All-rounders: Manimaran Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammad

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

CSG vs ITT Probable XIs:

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi (C), Nilesh Subramanian, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Alexander

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: M Mohammad (C), Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, S Dinesh, Adhithya Giridhar, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, N Mohammad-Ashik, A Karippuswamy, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai

