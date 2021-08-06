CSG vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 06, 7:30 PM IST

The 24th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see Lyca Kovai Kings locking horns with Chepauk Super Gillies. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on August 6, Friday at 7:30 PM IST. Since TNPL 2021 is heading towards its business days, both Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings need to pull their socks up.

Chepauk Super Gillies are in good form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has secured victory in three out of five league games. They are currently second in the points table. Chepauk are the favorites to win the contest on Friday as they have secured victory in their last three league games.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, need to produce some comprehensive performances to stay relevant in the competition. They have won two league games while losing as many out of five matches. Kovai Kings were outplayed by IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their most recent match of TNPL 2021 by two runs.

Ahead of the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

CSG vs LKK Telecast

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

CSG vs LKK Live Streaming

The CSG vs LKK game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

CSG vs LKK Match Details

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 06, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain- Shahrukh Khan

Suggested Playing XI for CSG vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, Shahrukh Khan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ganga Sridhar Raju

All-rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, R Sonu Yadav, Atheeq Ur Rahman

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, R Alexander, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

CSG vs LKK Probable XIs:

Chepauk Super Gillies: Uthirasamy Sasidev, Radhakrishnan, R Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Sandeep Warrier, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, B Arun, Rajagopal Sathish

Lyca Kovai Kings: Govindhan Aravindh, Elangovan Srinivasan, B Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, R Kavin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Shahrukh Khan, R Divakar

