CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2021, July 24 03:30 pm IST

In the sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, Chepauk Super Gillies will be up against Nellai Royal Kings on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match between CSG and NRK will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).

Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions and they will also have to should the high expectations of fans and experts’ alike going into this tournament.

Chepauk Super Gillies were unlucky in their tournament opener as it was washed out due to rain. However, coming into this game, they will look to start afresh and will hope to pick up from where they left last season.

On the other hand, Nellai Royal Kings had a forgettable outing in their 2021 season opener as they lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors by 74 runs. In their previous game, the Kings were outplayed in all three departments and they will hope to learn from their mistake going into today’s encounter.

Ahead of today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

CSG vs NRK Telecast

The fans can watch the CSG vs NRK match in India on Star Sports Tamil and other English channels.

CSG vs NRK Live Streaming

The match between CSG vs NRK can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

CSG vs NRK Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The CSG vs NRK match will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

CSG vs NRK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Rajagopal Sathish

Vice-captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Baba Aparajith, Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

All-Rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Sharun Kumar

CSG vs NRK probable playing XI:

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, B Arun, R Alexander

Nellai Royal Kings Predicted Playing XI: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Arjun Murthy, Sanjay Yadav, Sharun Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Mohan Abhinav

