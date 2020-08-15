Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Has Identified 'Ideal' Batting Position for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's batting position has always been a talking point, ever since last year's World Cup. While there are many who believe that his game is suited for a position higher up the order, CSK batting coach is of the opinion that ideal batting position for him would be no.4.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey said in an interview with The New Indian Express.

Hussey also is of the opinion that they have a good team, who know their game well.

“Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task,” Hussey said.

“Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions,” he believed.

Dhoni will be taking the field after India's semifinal loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. There were murmurs about his retirement but there has been no word on the same from the former skipper. His return go competitive cricket was delayed due to the corornavirus pandemic.

