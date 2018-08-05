Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 5, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL

MS Dhoni. (BCCI)

Loading...
The fans at the Tirunelveli’s Indian Cement Company Ground were in for a massive surprise as one of the state’s favourite cricketers MS Dhoni was in attendance for a TNPL match. The CSK captain, who is nothing short of a legend in Chennai was present to watch Madurai Panthers taking on Kovai Kings.

Dhoni, who was also present at the toss, promised the fans present and watching, that he would improve his Tamil by the time the next edition of the IPL comes around.

“What brings me here is the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), of course, to start off. Every time I play IPL, I learn Tamil and once the tournament ends I have to start from scratch again. I will make sure that by next edition of IPL, I’ll learn a bit of Tamil,” Dhoni said as quoted by PTI.





Dhoni further went on to speak about how Tirunelveli is important to him. “Also this is a special place, this is where India Cements started. I have been with them (India Cements) for a long time so, this gives me an opportunity to come and see the first Plant over here,” he added.

“Along with that, every year I come down and watch a few games of the TNPL, this is the first game I will be watching this year in person. Looks like challenging conditions here with the kind of breeze blowing,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni is currently away from international cricket as the Indian team are playing a Test series in England and trail the hosts 1-0 after losing the first Test at Edgbaston. His next assignment will be when India play the Asia Cup in September.

Also Watch

chennai super kingsCSKiplMS DhoniOff The FieldTNPL
First Published: August 5, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...