CSK Celebrate International Tea Day With Candid Picture of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina And Dwayne Bravo

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
CSK Celebrate International Tea Day With Candid Picture of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina And Dwayne Bravo
The Chennai-based outfit posted a heartwarming yet candid snap of the skipper MS Dhoni, swashbuckling middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 22, 2021, 2:21 PM IST
May 21, Friday, was celebrated as International Tea Day all across the globe. The basic idea behind observing International Tea Day is to acknowledge the importance the beverage has on the masses. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also came up with a unique way of wishing the fans on the occasion.
The Chennai-based outfit posted a heartwarming yet candid snap of the skipper MS Dhoni, swashbuckling middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. In the picture, the three decorated cricketers can be seen sharing a laugh while having an animated conversation. The snap showcases Dhoni holding a cup in his hand, which can be assumed as tea since the picture was uploaded on International Tea Day.
This Tea mmmmm 💛🥺#InternationalTeaDay #Whistlepodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/KqvkpLlpdU
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 21, 2021
All three players recently featured together in the now-suspended 14th edition of the IPL. Three-time champion CSK were experiencing a dream ride in the league after a disappointing season last year. CSK finished at the second-last position on the points table in IPL 2020 but they scripted a memorable comeback in the 2021 edition.
The Super Kings were placed at the second position on the points table after winning five out of their seven league games. Their only two losses in the competition came against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the cricket carnival as the COVID-19 scare wreaked havoc among the players and support staff. CSK were also one of the four franchises that reported positive coronavirus cases among their players and support staff.
CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, both the players have now recovered from the deadly virus.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking