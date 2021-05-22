CSK Celebrate International Tea Day With Candid Picture of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina And Dwayne Bravo

May 21, Friday, was celebrated as International Tea Day all across the globe. The basic idea behind observing International Tea Day is to acknowledge the importance the beverage has on the masses. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also came up with a unique way of wishing the fans on the occasion.

The Chennai-based outfit posted a heartwarming yet candid snap of the skipper MS Dhoni, swashbuckling middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. In the picture, the three decorated cricketers can be seen sharing a laugh while having an animated conversation. The snap showcases Dhoni holding a cup in his hand, which can be assumed as tea since the picture was uploaded on International Tea Day.

All three players recently featured together in the now-suspended 14th edition of the IPL. Three-time champion CSK were experiencing a dream ride in the league after a disappointing season last year. CSK finished at the second-last position on the points table in IPL 2020 but they scripted a memorable comeback in the 2021 edition.

The Super Kings were placed at the second position on the points table after winning five out of their seven league games. Their only two losses in the competition came against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the cricket carnival as the COVID-19 scare wreaked havoc among the players and support staff. CSK were also one of the four franchises that reported positive coronavirus cases among their players and support staff.

CSK’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, both the players have now recovered from the deadly virus.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here