CSK Celebrate the Trio of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Ravindra Jadeja With This Amazing Post

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful and popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Super Kings have experienced a roller-coaster ride in the tournament as they were banned for two years from 2016 to 2017 as they were found guilty of indulging in match-fixing.

CSK are just behind Mumbai Indians in terms of the number of times they have lifted the trophy. The team won the elite tournament for the first time in 2010 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. This was followed by the franchise retaining their title again in 2011. The third and most recent trophy for the Dhoni-led side came in 2018 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

The major credit for CSK’s stunning performance in the Indian league goes to their skipper, Dhoni. Apart from the former Indian captain, the other two players who are an invaluable part of CSK are Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni, Raina, and Jadeja form the backbone of the Super Kings as the three have equally contributed to CSK’s unprecedented success over the years.

The three-time champion celebrated their decorated and lethal trio with a special post on their official Instagram handle. The photo posted by the CSK Instagram handle is monochrome and features Dhoni in the middle with Raina and Jadeja on his right and left sides respectively.

Posting the picture, CSK wrote a small caption, “Three".

One noteworthy point here is that Dhoni and Raina have been associated with the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The two represented some other franchises only in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was handed a two-year ban. Jadeja, on the other hand, joined the bandwagon in 2012. CSK shelled out a whopping INR 9.72 crores during the 2012 auction to acquire the services of the all-rounder.

