CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Credits Chris Gayle for KXIP's Win

Fleming, however, said CSK did "incredibly well" to restrict the score to somewhere under 200 because at one stage KXIP looked poise to reach 220 plus.
"So the character for the second half of that bowling innings was very good as we were able to get some wickets, create some pressure..So, I am really impressed and proud of the effort," said the New Zealander.
About advantage of chasing, Fleming said: "When you are chasing you get certainty in an uncertain game, so you can manage your risk as you saw MS managing his risk almost to perfection today. There were couple of good yorkers from Mohit Sharma (in the final over) that denied the win (to CSK).
"So the way game is going, there is certainty around managing risk and the ability of players to hit and chase down 15, 16 and 18 runs an over...," he said.
Asked if there are any areas which CSK is looking to improve in the upcoming games, Fleming said: "I'd love a game where we bowl a team out for 140 and chase it down. But the competition is very even. Wickets at the top are important, we have seen teams that take wickets at the top, so we are going to reassess that and make sure we've got the right combination," he added.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
First Published: April 16, 2018, 1:05 PM IST