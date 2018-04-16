Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Credits Chris Gayle for KXIP's Win

PTI | Updated: April 16, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
Chris Gayle (BCCI Photo)

Mohali: With Kings XI Punjab beating Chennai Super Kings by four runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that Chris Gayle played really well and that made a big difference.

Fleming, however, said CSK did "incredibly well" to restrict the score to somewhere under 200 because at one stage KXIP looked poise to reach 220 plus.

"So the character for the second half of that bowling innings was very good as we were able to get some wickets, create some pressure..So, I am really impressed and proud of the effort," said the New Zealander.

About advantage of chasing, Fleming said: "When you are chasing you get certainty in an uncertain game, so you can manage your risk as you saw MS managing his risk almost to perfection today. There were couple of good yorkers from Mohit Sharma (in the final over) that denied the win (to CSK).

"So the way game is going, there is certainty around managing risk and the ability of players to hit and chase down 15, 16 and 18 runs an over...," he said.

Asked if there are any areas which CSK is looking to improve in the upcoming games, Fleming said: "I'd love a game where we bowl a team out for 140 and chase it down. But the competition is very even. Wickets at the top are important, we have seen teams that take wickets at the top, so we are going to reassess that and make sure we've got the right combination," he added.

First Published: April 16, 2018, 1:05 PM IST

