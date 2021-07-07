CSK Congratulates James Anderson on Picking 1000 FC Wickets; Fans Want Him at Chennai

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Monday extended its greetings to England’s red-ball specialist James Anderson as the veteran speedster crossed the mark of 1000 wickets in First-Class cricket. Anderson was at his vintage best as he picked his career-best 7/19 during Lancashire’s County Championship match against Kent to reach the four-digit mark. The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions hailed the 38-year-old pacers’ prolific feat in first-class cricket by sharing a special post from their official Instagram handle.

Anderson reached the special feat after he removed Heino Kuhn from the attack with a caught behind by wicketkeeper Dane Vilas. With Kuhn’s wicket, Anderson completed his 51st first-class five-wicket haul.

“First CLASS Jimmy,” CSK wrote in the caption box of the post. They also tagged Lancashire Cricket in their post and used two hashtags – #WhistlePodu and #Yellove.

And soon, Chennai’s post became the talk of the town as the ‘yellow army’ started requesting CSK owners to unite Anderson with Dhoni in the IPL.

“We want him in CSK," read a comment on the post. The post garnered over 170k likes on the photo and video sharing platform.

Anderson has now become the 216th bowler to pick 1000 first-class wickets. Speaking about his achievements, Anderson said “To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world.”

Anderson further opined that they are very slim chances that his feat will be repeated anytime soon, before adding that he could be the last person to bag 1000 wickets in FC and it “just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special."

Jimmy Anderson is also the only pacer in the history of Test cricket to cross the mark of 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. As of now, he has 617 wickets under his belt and he will look to further enhance his resume when England will next take on India in five-match Test series, starting on August 5.

