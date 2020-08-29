CSK Corona Positive Case Updates: Important to Stick to BCCI and IPL Protocols, Says Shane Watson
"It's been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world"
BCCI has just released a statement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.
In a latest development, CSK batsman Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, confirmed team CEO KS Viswanathan.
In a latest development, corona positive CSK bowler, Deepak Chahar will be put under 14-day quarantine in Dubai. He will have to test negative for the virus twice in 24 hours, to enter the bio-bubble again. There are also reports of some other support staff members also contracting the virus.
"It's been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead.
"It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to stick by the BCCI and IPL protocols. To make sure that something like this is just a little hiccup to start things off, fingers crossed nothing like this happens in the rest of the tournament and it goes on as seemlessly as possible."
It has been learned that Suresh Raina will be issuing a statement soon on his departure from the UAE
It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE. The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni.
It has just been confirmed that one more player has tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai Super Kings camp. The player is Mahaarastra opener Ruturaj Gaekwad. Gaekwad is the second CSK player after Deepak Chahar to test positive in the camp.
This will be the first time Raina will miss an IPL season since the tournament's inception in 2008. Raina is the team's leading run-getter, aggregating 4527 runs from 164 IPL games for the franchise. He played in 158 consecutive games for CSK before missing his first game in the 2018 season with a calf injury.
Aakash Chopra on Suresh Raina's pull out
Unless you can confirm what the 'personal' reasons are, it's damn unprofessional to speculate. Don't try joining the dots that might not exist. Thoughts and prayers with Raina and family....and it won't be a bad idea to respect someone's privacy for once. 🙏
Earlier, days after bidding adieu to his playing career, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has volunteered to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing opportunity to the underprivileged kids of the state. In a letter addressed to state DGP Dilbagh Singh, the 33-year-old has said that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit. Raina himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. While his father Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, his mother is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.
Here's the tweet
Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.
In a latest development, CSK batsman Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, confirmed team CEO KS Viswanathan.
CSK's Chahar will now have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, and after that will have to test negative for the virus, twice in a span of 14 hours. However, the BCCI has still insisted that there is no immediate threat to the IPL 2020. “Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development,” a top BCCI source told TOI.
After reports of a Chennai Super Kings' bowler testing positive for Covid-19 emerged, a lot of speculation also started with it, as to who the player was. Now in a fresh report from the Times of India, it has been revealed that the player is none other than India bowler Deepak Chahar, who has represented the nation in three ODIs and 10 T20Is.
"This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. And I am very happy we were able to host the camp." The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19, 2020. Interestingly the schedule for the tournament has yet to be announced.
"In fact, I even sent a message to him whether it will be worthwhile having a camp of five days before we leave for Dubai. But captain (Dhoni) was crystal clear in his thoughts. "He said: 'No, Sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together. We should be in Chennai, in a bio-bubble, so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai. And also will help the boys getting in shape.'
The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni. "When we announced that the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because of the bio-bubble which we will have to observe," Viswanathan said in a video published by Super Kings on YouTube on August 26.
Various media reports claimed that the entire team has now been quarantined and will undergo another round of tests on Friday. Among those who tested positive are an Indian international fast bowler, a member of the social media team and two net bowlers. It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE.
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have extended their quarantine period after the squad arrived in Dubai on August 21. CSK were expected to begin training on Friday (August 28) but will now be the last team to get on to the training ground before the start of the tournament. The team has not officially given any reason as to why they extended their quarantine beyond the mandatory six-day period but news reports are now suggesting that multiple CSK staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a latest development, corona positive CSK bowler, Deepak Chahar will be put under 14-day quarantine in Dubai. He will have to test negative for the virus twice in 24 hours, to enter the bio-bubble again. There are also reports of some other support staff members also contracting the virus.
"It's been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead.
"It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to stick by the BCCI and IPL protocols. To make sure that something like this is just a little hiccup to start things off, fingers crossed nothing like this happens in the rest of the tournament and it goes on as seemlessly as possible."
It has been learned that Suresh Raina will be issuing a statement soon on his departure from the UAE
It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE. The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni.
It has just been confirmed that one more player has tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai Super Kings camp. The player is Mahaarastra opener Ruturaj Gaekwad. Gaekwad is the second CSK player after Deepak Chahar to test positive in the camp.
This will be the first time Raina will miss an IPL season since the tournament's inception in 2008. Raina is the team's leading run-getter, aggregating 4527 runs from 164 IPL games for the franchise. He played in 158 consecutive games for CSK before missing his first game in the 2018 season with a calf injury.
Aakash Chopra on Suresh Raina's pull out
Earlier, days after bidding adieu to his playing career, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has volunteered to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing opportunity to the underprivileged kids of the state. In a letter addressed to state DGP Dilbagh Singh, the 33-year-old has said that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit. Raina himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. While his father Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, his mother is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.
Here's the tweet
CSK's Chahar will now have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, and after that will have to test negative for the virus, twice in a span of 14 hours. However, the BCCI has still insisted that there is no immediate threat to the IPL 2020. “Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development,” a top BCCI source told TOI.
After reports of a Chennai Super Kings' bowler testing positive for Covid-19 emerged, a lot of speculation also started with it, as to who the player was. Now in a fresh report from the Times of India, it has been revealed that the player is none other than India bowler Deepak Chahar, who has represented the nation in three ODIs and 10 T20Is.
"This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. And I am very happy we were able to host the camp." The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19, 2020. Interestingly the schedule for the tournament has yet to be announced.
"In fact, I even sent a message to him whether it will be worthwhile having a camp of five days before we leave for Dubai. But captain (Dhoni) was crystal clear in his thoughts. "He said: 'No, Sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together. We should be in Chennai, in a bio-bubble, so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai. And also will help the boys getting in shape.'
The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni. "When we announced that the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because of the bio-bubble which we will have to observe," Viswanathan said in a video published by Super Kings on YouTube on August 26.
Various media reports claimed that the entire team has now been quarantined and will undergo another round of tests on Friday. Among those who tested positive are an Indian international fast bowler, a member of the social media team and two net bowlers. It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE.
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have extended their quarantine period after the squad arrived in Dubai on August 21. CSK were expected to begin training on Friday (August 28) but will now be the last team to get on to the training ground before the start of the tournament. The team has not officially given any reason as to why they extended their quarantine beyond the mandatory six-day period but news reports are now suggesting that multiple CSK staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a latest development, corona positive CSK bowler, Deepak Chahar will be put under 14-day quarantine in Dubai. He will have to test negative for the virus twice in 24 hours, to enter the bio-bubble again. There are also reports of some other support staff members also contracting the virus.
