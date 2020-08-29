CSK Corona Positive Case Updates: Important to Stick to BCCI and IPL Protocols, Says Shane Watson

CSK Corona Positive Case Live Updates: Shane Watson: "It's been interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of COVID spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead."

Earlier, days after bidding adieu to his playing career, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has volunteered to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by providing opportunity to the underprivileged kids of the state. In a letter addressed to state DGP Dilbagh Singh, the 33-year-old has said that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit. Raina himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. While his father Trilok Chand hails from Rainawari in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, his mother is from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

In a latest development, CSK batsman Suresh Raina has returned home due to personal reasons and won't be available for entire IPL 2020 season, confirmed team CEO KS Viswanathan.

​

IPL 2020 looks to be in jeopardy already as Deepak Chahar of CSK has tested positive for Covid-19. But the team management and the BCCI are still of the opinion that there is not much to worry about. Though this has definitely caused a delay in the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule. In a latest report, CSK has claimed that all its players had tested negative before leaving for the UAE.

Now the BCCI faces fresh challenges in conducting the IPL from September 19. Now, CSK's preparatory camp in Chennai is under scanner, where all the Indian players of the team had gathered for practice before heading to UAE. It was also revealed by the team CEO, that it was on the insistence of skipper MS Dhoni, that the camp was conducted. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, he revealed how the skipper MS Dhoni convinced him to go ahead with the preparatory camp.

“When we announced the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because the bio-bubble had to be created. In fact sent a message to him (asking) whether it will be worthwhile having a camp for 5 days before going to Dubai. But the captain was crystal clear in his thoughts,” Viswanathan said in a video uploaded on YouTube by CSK.

“He (Dhoni) said ‘sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together in Chennai. We should be in a bio-bubble in Chennai so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai’. And also it helped in the boys getting in shape. This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. I am very happy we were able to host the camp.”