'CSK Create a Very Secure Environment': Robin Uthappa After IPL 2021 Title Win

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa praised the franchise for the faith they show in players and for their clarity of thoughts which has seen them becoming the IPL 2021 champions. CSK defeated in-form Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday night to win their fourth ever IPL trophy.

“They (CSK) create very secure environment within the group and there’s lot of clarity and communication within the support staff and the players and that really helps in building a secure group," Uthappa said during a post-match interview with the broadcasters.

“I believe it’s your players who are not playing in the eleven that really create the atmosphere within the group and they make sure that they look after the players who are not playing in the eleven and I think that’s one of the biggest takeaways of our success in IPL," he added.

Uthappa scored 19 and 2 in his first two games of the UAE leg. CSK though didn’t drop him from the next game - a qualifier against table-toppers Delhi Capitals. And he responded with a blistering half-century in a successful chase of 173 that sealed their final spot.

Against KKR in the summit clash, he belted 31 off 15 to keep the momentum going and made a significant contribution towards what turned out to be a match-winning total.

"I just want to come in and contribute to the team's success, today we had a good start and it was important for us to take advantage and we had a set batsmen (Faf) at the other end and I took it on and got a few shots."

The 35-year-old said he’s grateful to have been part of the franchise. “Extremely grateful, feels amazing to be part of this side especially how last year went for us. It was a very lean season for us last year and so it was important for us to come back and play as well as we could and really grateful that we have been able to," he said.

