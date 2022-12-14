CSK Fans Love Ravindra Jadeja's Latest Photo in Traditional Tamil Attire

Following speculations of a fallout with Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja was ultimately retained by the IPL franchise ahead of the next season. And seems like everything is now back to normal between the two parties. CSK posted a photo of Jadeja donning traditional attire. The all-rounder can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with a veshti. The picture was posted on Twitter with a caption in Tamil that roughly translated to, “Beautiful Tamil Son.”

CSK fans loved the traditional avatar of the all-rounder and called him ‘ Anna’ which means big brother in Tamil. Chennai fans have a habit of giving names to their favourite players and also refer to Dhoni as Thala which means boss in Tamil.

The speculations of a possible rift between CSK and Jadeja started after the 34-year-old all-rounder deleted all his Instagram posts related to CSK. Jadeja was named captain of the CSK side last season, but MS Dhoni took charge midway through the campaign after a dip in their performances. The all-rounder was also benched in the later stage of the tournament last year.

The events led many to think that Jadeja may be seen donning Chennai colours again. However, CSK announced it retain him and things are back to normal

The 34-year-old Indian cricketer has been with CSK since 2012. His record in the Indian Premier League is truly one to marvel at. Jadeja has scored 2502 runs and taken 132 wickets in 210 IPL matches across all seasons to date.

The winners of IPL 2021, had a terrible outing in the last edition and finished second from the bottom in the point table. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to make a strong comeback with a few additions for the next season. This could very well be the last IPL for Dhoni and the side will look to give an apt send-off to the legend.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has been missing from cricketing action due to a knee injury he suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE. The all-rounder was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup and is yet to gain his fitness.

Jadeja is expected to make a comeback to the Indian squad with the Sri Lanka series slated for next year. Team India is currently playing against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The side is being led by KL Rahul after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury.

