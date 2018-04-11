IPL 2018: CSK Gets Choice of 4 Cities to Pick From for Home Games After Cauvery Row

According to IPL sources, Visakhapatnam is front-runner from among the four cities, the other three being Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot.
There were already calls by various groups not to host cricket matches in the city when the state was facing such a grave situation.
Massive protests were witnessed yesterday ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders and an identified protestor flung a shoe at CSK's Ravindra Jadeja during the match.
Committee of Administrator (CoA) Vinod Rai confirmed that the prevailing situation has forced them to explore options. "We are thinking on the lines of shifting the IPL matches from Chennai. There are four alternative venues that BCCI has kept ready. They are Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Pune and Rajkot. CSK can play their matches at these venues," Rai said.
"We have to keep in mind the prevailing political and security situation in the state. But we have told the CSK franchise to evaluate the current situation and take a final call in this regard. It will be CSK's decision," Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General, said.
IPL's most popular franchise CSK has made a comeback to the League after serving two-year suspension on charges of spot-fixing in 2013. IPL sources says Visakhapatnam is likely to be picked by the CSK management due to logistical reasons.
However, CSK are not playing a home match before April 20 and situation may get better before the clash against Rajasthan Royals. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had also spoken to the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday, seeking government intervention in smooth conduct of IPL matches in Chennai.
