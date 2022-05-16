CSK Head Coach Reacts to Ambati Rayudu Episode, Calls it a 'Non-Story'

CSK batter Ambati Rayudu created quite a stir as he first announced his retirement from IPL only to make a u-turn. Later on, CSK CEO had to come up with a clarification where he said that the batter was upset with his performance, but now things looked fine. Meanwhile, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has now reacted to the issue, terming it as ‘storm in a teacup.’

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“It was not disappointing, it was probably a little bit of a storm in a teacup, to be honest. But, I think he was fine. It has not changed anything in the camp but it is a non-story," Fleming said while replying to a NDTV question during a virtual post-match press conference.

The unrest in Chennai Super Kings camp once again came to the forefront after senior batter Ambati Rayudu announced his “IPL retirement” on social media, only to backtrack within an hour after being talked out of it by the team management.

CSK are already out of play-off race with couple of matches left but already former skipper Ravindra Jadeja has gone home with a “bruised rib” but not before adding fuel to the speculations that he has had a fall-out with management after being told to relinquish captaincy.

On Saturday morning, the 36-year-old former India white-ball player took to twitter to announce his decision.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had tweeted.

But within an hour, the post was deleted as CSK owners and team management were completely caught unawares about Rayudu’s decision which also raised questions about the communication channel in one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

“I can confirm that Ambati Rayudu is not retiring from IPL. Yes, he did tweet about it. May be it was in an emotional state he tweeted. He has been spoken to and subsequently deleted the tweet,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here