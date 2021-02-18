CSK IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Chennai Super Kings After the IPL 2021 auction, take a look at the full squad and the new additions to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It is fair to say that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have a good time of things in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions were outperformed for the most part and ended the season without making it to the knockout rounds - the first time they ever missed out on a spot in the top 4. Fans and experts alike had foreseen a need to rebuild and it seems like team management is also veering in that direction. Not only were younger players given chances in the latter stages of the tournament, they also released a number of players who had not been up to the mark. They also added several key players in this year's auction.

Here's a look at who all they have picked up this year.

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction

Total: 6 | K Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, K Bhagath Verma, M. Harisankar Reddy, C.Hari Nishaanth.

Overseas: Moeen Ali

Budget Spent: Rs. 17.35 crore

Full squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.