'CSK is Like a School. That is Where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG'-Ravichandran Ashwin

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin started his career at Chennai Super Kings. And it was under MS Dhoni that his career blossomed to such an extent that he got India call based on his performance in IPL. At 34, Ashwin has achieved everything, and one team he is really grateful for— is, of course, CSK. So, will he don that yellow jersey one more time and pay back the debt to one of the most successful IPL franchise?

Also Read | ‘Did Not Know if I Would Play Test Cricket’: Ravichandran Ashwin Feared His Career Was Over During Lockdown

“CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics.” he said when asked about a possible stint at CSK.

As can be seen, he is referring CSK as his home, but will it be possible? Since many franchises will be after him in the mega auction? Ashwin was released from Delhi Capitals recently among the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada. In fact, 2021 was a hell of a year where he warmed the bench in England, and later revealed what he thought of himself.

Ashwin vs Harbhajan: Unfair Comparison But There’s a Clear Winner

“To be very modest about what is happening in my life and my career over the last couple of years, I did not know if I would go on to play Test cricket when we were in the pandemic, in the lockdown," Ashwin said in an interview by India team-mate Shreyas Iyer for the BCCI website.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here