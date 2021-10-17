CSK Official Reveals Plans for MS Dhoni: 'The First Retention Card Will be Used for Him'

MS Dhoni would be the first person retained when CSK goes into the mega auction next year. A team official has told news agency ANI, that CSK needs Dhoni like ‘a ship needs its captain.’ There were doubts whether the 40-year-old would even play in the yellow jersey again as this could be a good time to retire for the aging cricketer, especially after winning the IPL title for the fourth time. However, as far as CSK is concerned, it seems they have their own plans.

“There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn’t something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS’ case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year," the official said.

Dhoni himself hasn’t categorically denied playing IPL next year. He even went onto laud KKR after beating them by 27 runs in the Final. “Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back and do what they have, if any team deserved to win the IPL, it’s KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team, and support staff. The break really helped them. Coming to CSK, we shuffled players. We had match winners coming game after game and doing really well," he said in the post-match conference.

We have to take a look at CSK’s core: Dhoni

The captain cool played a huge role in CSK’s decision making process and he made it very sure that he will continue to play a huge role when it comes to restructuring the side in the future. “It’s not about me being there in top-three or four. It’s about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn’t suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years,” he added.

