IPL 2021: CSK's Harishankar Reddy Expresses His Admiration for 'Jersey' the Movie, Actor Nani Responds

A few days back, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) new-recruit Harishankar Reddy made the headlines after a video from CSK’s training camp went viral. It showed the pacer uprooting the stumps of the franchise skipper MS Dhoni. The 22-year-old again gained the limelight as he expressed his love for South’s popular actor Nani and the blockbuster film ‘Jersey’ in a video uploaded by CSK’s Twitter handle.

The movie revolves around the struggle of a cricket player who aims to represent India and thinks of reviving his career while he is in his late thirties. Harishankar could totally relate to the emotions depicted in the film as he revealed that he has watched the movie several. The right-arm seamer, who was included in the Super Kings squad during IPL 2021 auctions at a base price of INR 20 lakhs, also named his favorite scene from the movie.

Referring to the train scene, the 22-year-old reckoned, “It made me emotional because I can feel the pain. People may not connect with why he (the actor) shouts and probably think it is overacting. As a player, I can understand it better – the pain and the struggle.”

Further in the video, Harishankar spoke about the day he got picked by CSK in the auctions and drew parallels with Nani’s character in the movie Jersey. “When I got selected in the auction, players were congratulating me. I went to the room and screamed ‘Come one, yes’ at the top of my voice. That day, I remembered Nani’s reaction in the movie. I felt the same emotion of unexpected happiness.”

As Chennai uploaded the video of Reddy on their official Twitter handle, they requested Nani to have look at the clip and the admiration shown by the CSK player. The film star didn’t disappoint as he retweeted the video with a comment “Choosesa” and a heart emoticon.