CSK players will reach their 60s: Virender Sehwag jokes about another possible cancellation of IPL 2021

Just before Delhi Capitals were scheduled to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, SRH seamer T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19. The news of Natarajan returning positive wrecked havoc in the cricket fraternity as the fans feared another cancellation of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2021 had initially kicked off in April in India. However, multiple Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble had forced BCCI to shift the league in the United Arab Emirates in the latter half of the year. As the concerns regarding the T20 Championship started pouring in on social media, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious comment.

While expressing his concern for IPL 2021, Sehwag took a humorous jibe at Chennai Super Kings. The 42-year-old joked that if the tournament will keep getting postponed then there are chances that till the finale, CSK players will reach their 60s.

Notably, CSK has often become the butt of jokes on social media due to the presence of many senior players in the squad. Many fans also refer to the Super Kings as ‘Daddy’s army’ as the team is led by a 40-year-old MS Dhoni.

“The league should not be postponed again, there was concern about it. The concern was that if the tournament continues to start and get canceled like this so by the time final comes, the players of Chennai will become eligible to buy half tickets in the train at 60 years,” said Sehwag while talking on his Facebook show Virugiri.

Meanwhile, the match between SRH and DC went as per the plan. Natarajan has been isolated away from the main squad. Also, his close contacts including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, net bowler G Periyaswamy and four support staff members have been asked to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.

