CSK Procures 450 Oxygen Concentrators for Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Fight
Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL), the owners of IPL team CSK, has arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators in a bid to help Tamil Nadu's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 9:25 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL), the owners of IPL team CSK, has arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators in a bid to help Tamil Nadu’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
CSKCL Director Mr R Srinivasan handed over an Oxygen concentrator to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Saturday along with Mrs Rupa Gurunath, President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.
“Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.
“CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres,” the franchise said in a statement.
CSK has also been spreading awareness through “Mask Podu” (Wear Mask) campaign on social media.
“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.
CSK were second in the points table with five wins from seven matches when the tournament was suspended due to rising cases within the bubble. CSK’s batting and bowling coaches, Michael Hussey and L Balaji, were among those affected.
