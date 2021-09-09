CSK Reserve Bowler Shines in ODI Debut for Sri Lanka, Picks 4-37 in 10 Overs

Hosts Sri Lanka beat South Africa in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series and the chief architect of this victory was 21-year-old mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. On a surface that offered a lot of assistance to spinners, the young Sri Lankan troubled South Africa with his variations. His off-breaks and carrom ball were tough for South Africans to decipher and he finished the game with figures of 4 for 37 in his quota of 10 overs. These are the best returns ever for a player making his debut for Sri Lanka.

Theekshana was included as a reserve player in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Ahead of the 2021 season, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana were called to Chennai as net bowlers to help out the CSK batsman during their training sessions.

In the post-match press conference, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that Theekshana had been picked in the squad with the T20s in mind, but considering the nature of the pitch, he was handed his ODI debut. He also said that his variations and control is top-notch and batsmen will not be able to read his variations.

The spinner has been quite consistent in Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 tournament where he picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.42. He has also featured in 11 List A games and has 19 scalps at an average of 16.15 to his name.

“He’s played a little bit at the higher levels — not internationals — but league tournaments like the T10 and the LPL," Shanaka said. “It’s not easy to read him because he’s now got the googly, and the carrom ball, and his offspin as well. Because he’s got several variations, I don’t think it’ll be easy for any team to read him,” Shanaka said after the match.

