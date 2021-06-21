CSK Share MS Dhoni's New Look Photo With Daughter Ziva, Caption it After Actor Ajith Kumar Song

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is sporting a new look, and the franchise was quick to share a photograph, keeping fans happy. Fans have been wanting to catch a glimpse of Dhoni, with the former India keeper-batsman and captain largely out of public eye since IPL 2021 was suspended in early May. CSK came to the rescue, sharing a photo of Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. They captioned it ‘Kannane Kanney’ - after a song from a Tamil movie Viswasam starring actor Ajith Kumar, which celebrates the relationship between a father and daughter.

Here’s the picture:

The 39-year-old is currently on vacation in Shimla with his wife Sakshi Singh, daughter Ziva and some close friends. The videos and pictures from the trip are going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Dhoni is seen testing a Shimla-made cricket bat. Sakshi also featured in the video and was seen getting reviews about the bat from the captain cool.

Dhoni now has now grown a fuller moustache with a little growth in the beard too.

Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the field. He will be back in action when the remaining phase of the IPL 2021 resumes in the United Arab Emirates around mid-September. His team CSK was in 2nd spot before the season’s halt. With 5 wins in seven games, Dhoni’s team is just behind Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni has 33.3 million followers on Instagram but he has made just a little over 100 posts. He last updated his Instagram account six months ago in January. The former cricketer had given his fans a glimpse of his strawberry farm, and also shared his love for the fruit. Dhoni quipped that if he’ll keep plucking the strawberries off the farm, there won’t be any left for the market.

