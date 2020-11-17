CSK Should 'Release' MS Dhoni Going Into IPL Mega Auction, Says Aakash Chopra

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has suggested that Chennai Super Kings should release MS Dhoni into the auction pool if there is a mega auction ahead of IPL 2021.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has suggested that Chennai Super Kings should release MS Dhoni into the auction pool if there is a mega auction ahead of IPL 2021. Chopra said CSK should instead use the Right to Match card for Dhoni in the auction, thereby saving up on a lot of money.

Dhoni had a poor IPL 2020 but confirmed that he will turn out for yellow (CSK) in the next season as well. There's no clarity on how long he intends to continue playing, so Chopra said CSK might not be looking at him as a three-year option.

"I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don't keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player but you will have to pay Rs 15 crore," said Chopra in a video posted on his Facebook account.

"If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That's the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money.

"If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the Right To Match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty. You can pick Dhoni in the auction, from CSK point of view, if they release Dhoni and then pick him up in auction, it would be beneficial for them."

CSK struggled in IPL 2020, finishing seventh with only 12 points from 14 matches. With Shane Watson announcing retirement and the squad already ageing, CSK will be desperate for a mega auction, felt Chopra.

"CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don't think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from scratch," said Chopra.