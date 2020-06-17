Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

CSK Suspends Team Doctor for Tweet in 'Bad Taste' About PM Cares

Chennai Super Kings have suspended their team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a 'personal' tweet 'in bad taste'

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
CSK Suspends Team Doctor for Tweet in 'Bad Taste' About PM Cares

Chennai Super Kings have suspended their team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a 'personal' tweet 'in bad taste', the franchise announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Dr. Madhu had taken a dig at 'PM Cares' in the wake of the India-China military clash at the Galwan valley. The tweet had received backlash from several people on the social media platform.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Chennai Super Kings said they were not aware of the tweet by Dr Madhu, while stressing it was in bad taste.

Dr. Madhu had been the official team doctor for the franchise since the beginning of IPL, in 2008.

chennai super kingsCSKindia-china border tensionindia-china standoffIndian Premier LeagueiplMadhu ThottappillilOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more