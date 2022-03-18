CSK Team Preview IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Bank on MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' For Title Defence

CSK Team Preview IPL 2022: Being one of the most successful franchises, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will look to produce another memorable show in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have an uphill task ahead of them to defend their title with the addition of two new teams in the tournament. CSK have been the most consistent side in the tournament history and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look to add another trophy to the cabinet at the age of 40. As expected, CSK backed their former players and managed to get them back in the auction with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. However, they had to let go of veterans Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis alongside all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Strength

CSK will once again bank on their try and tested formula of ‘Daddies Army’. The franchise have managed to get their core back from the last season and is going to rely heavily on them. Their biggest strength will be the batting line up which starts with the orange cap winner of last season Ruturaj Gaikwad followed by some experienced names like Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The four-time champions have added some much-needed firepower with the signings of Shivam Dube, Devon Conway and Chris Jordan. The Yellow Army knows how to handle pressure and hold their nerves in a crunch situation.

Advertisement

Weakness

After losing a valuable asset like Shardul Thakur, CSK looked a bit inferior in the bowling department as compared to last year. The injury of Deepak Chahar causes more concern for Dhoni and the team management. Chahar has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury and it is expected that he might miss more than half of the season. CSK don’t have a like to like replacement for Chahar on whom they spend a hefty INR 14 crore in the auction. They also lack a quality overseas pacer as Chris Jordan and Adam Milne don’t have the best of numbers in the IPL so far. Chahar’s injury is going to hurt CSK’s campaign unless Dhoni manages to find an unsung hero from the squad.

Here’s the full schedule of CSK for IPL 2022:-

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 1 1 Sat 26-Mar-22 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 6 7 Thu 31-03-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 9 11 Sun 03-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 15 17 Sat 09-04-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 18 22 Tue 12-04-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 23 29 Sun 17-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 27 33 Thu 21-04-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 31 38 Mon 25-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium 37 46 Sun 01-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 40 49 Wed 04-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 44 55 Sun 08-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 48 59 Thu 12-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 51 62 Sun 15-05-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 56 68 Fri 20-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI

Strongest Playing XI for CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (Overseas), Moeen Ali (Overseas), Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo (Overseas), Deepak Chahar, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK Full Squad

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here