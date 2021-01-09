- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
CSK vs CS Dream 11 predictions Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Best Picks / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Captain / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 4:23 PM IST
Canterbury Kings have been in full form in the ongoing Super Smash League. The team have won both the matches that they have played till now. Stags on the other hand have been in decent shape with three out of five wins.
The Kings registered their second consecutive win after defeating Auckland by 10 wickets on January 3. Stags on the other hand beat Otago by 53 runs on January 8.
Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is scheduled to start from 11:40 AM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the Hagley Oval.
CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.
CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Match Details
The Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is on Sunday January 10. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Hagley Oval.
CSK vs CS Super Smash, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags:
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags captain: George Worker
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags vice-captain: Chad Bowes
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags batsmen: Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, George Worker, Josh Clarkson
CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags bowlers: Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry
CSK vs CS Super Smash Canterbury Kings probable 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal.
CSK vs CS Super Smash Central Stags probable 11 against Canterbury Kings: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Dane Cleaver, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking