CSK vs CS Dream 11 predictions Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Best Picks / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Captain / Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Canterbury Kings have been in full form in the ongoing Super Smash League. The team have won both the matches that they have played till now. Stags on the other hand have been in decent shape with three out of five wins.

The Kings registered their second consecutive win after defeating Auckland by 10 wickets on January 3. Stags on the other hand beat Otago by 53 runs on January 8.

Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is scheduled to start from 11:40 AM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the Hagley Oval.

CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.

CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CSK vs CS Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Match Details

The Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is on Sunday January 10. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Hagley Oval.

CSK vs CS Super Smash, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags:

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags captain: George Worker

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags vice-captain: Chad Bowes

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags batsmen: Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, George Worker, Josh Clarkson

CSK vs CS Super Smash dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags bowlers: Blair Tickner, Joey Field, Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry

CSK vs CS Super Smash Canterbury Kings probable 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal.

CSK vs CS Super Smash Central Stags probable 11 against Canterbury Kings: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Dane Cleaver, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.