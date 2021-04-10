CSK vs DC Dream 11, MyCircle11 Team Prediction: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings will be squaring off against Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2021. This is the first time the two sides will meet in this season. Chennai will be led by MS Dhoni as usual, while Delhi Capitals is going to be headed by Rishabh Pant as usual captain Shreyas Iyer is out because of injury. CSK have won three IPL seasons till date while Delhi have been winless since the beginning of IPL.

The outing will be played in Mumbai as BCCI has made a rule this season that no team will be playing at their home ground. Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The outing will kick start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, dream 11team, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals:

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain: MS Dhoni

Wicket keeper: MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings probable 11 against Delhi Capitals: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals probable 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyr, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

