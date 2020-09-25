- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
CSK vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The seventh match this season will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and it will commence at 7.30 pm
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals on September 25 in an IPL 2020 game. The seventh match this season will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and it will commence at 7.30 pm.
Chennai Super Kings will be doing their best to win the match against Delhi Capitals, after losing in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs.
On the other hand, Delhi will try to continue its winning spree after getting better of Kings XI Punjab in their first match of the season.
CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score/Scorecard
CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
September 25 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals captain: Shane Watson
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran
IPL 2020 CSK vs DC Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi
