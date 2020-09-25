CSK vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The seventh match this season will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and it will commence at 7.30 pm

Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals on September 25 in an IPL 2020 game. The seventh match this season will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and it will commence at 7.30 pm.

Chennai Super Kings will be doing their best to win the match against Delhi Capitals, after losing in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs.

On the other hand, Delhi will try to continue its winning spree after getting better of Kings XI Punjab in their first match of the season.

CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score/Scorecard

CSK vs DC IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

September 25 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi