CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Match, May 8, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the IPL 2022 match 55 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals: A depleted Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The match between Chennai and Delhi is scheduled to take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Earlier, Chennai had started their IPL 2022 campaign on a horrible note as they failed to script a single victory in their first four matches. But the first victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore was not enough to change CSK’s fate. The MS Dhoni-led side currently occupies the ninth spot after securing three wins from 10 matches.

In their last IPL match, Chennai had to concede a 13-run defeat against Bangalore.

On the other hand, Delhi come into the fixture after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in their last IPL encounter. Rishabh Pant’s men currently find themselves in the fifth spot on the IPL points table. Till now, Delhi have won five games out of 10 matches.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match.

CSK vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs DC Match Details

The CSK vs DC match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, May 8, at 7:30 pm IST.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

