CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 7 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on September 25 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The seventh game of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7.30 pm.

MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, will be trying to rectify mistakes made in the previous game which his team lost to Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals got the better of Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. RR made 216 runs, in response CSK could only score 200. CSK won their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals also registered win over Kings XI Punjab in their first game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, outperformed Punjab in the super over as the 20-over match had ended in a draw.

Delhi will try to give their best against Chennai to continue the winning run. They will require a good start in batting from Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and their middle order looks comparatively stronger with the presence of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis.

Chennai will be expecting its top order to stay on crease for long. In the previous two games, Chennai’s batting appeared dependent on Faf du Plessis. Shane Watson made a decent score, but the team must be expecting him to spend more time on the crease. MS Dhoni is required to continue his form shown in the last game against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada