CSK vs DC: SHAWshank Redemption! - Prithvi Shaw's Stunning Assault Against MS Dhoni CSK's Has Twitter Buzzing

Prithvi Shaw’s stunning assault of 72 off just 38 balls laced with some outrageous shots and heavenly timing took MS Dhoni and his bowlers by surprise, along with Shikhar Dhawan’s equally devastating 85 off just 54 balls. The duo’s partnership of 138 13.3 overs helped new Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant register his first win as captain against the veteran MS Dhoni. But, the talk of the town was Shaw and especially his transformation after being dropped owing to poor form in the middle of the Australia tour last December.

He went back to the drawing board and with the help of Pravin Amre, DCs batting coach regained his form and blazed his way through India’s domestic season. 827 runs from 8 innings at an average of 165.40, with a strike rate of 138.29. One half-century, four centuries with one of them being a double century. These were Prithvi Shaw’s incredible numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which played a massive role in Mumbai winning the trophy

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Shaw’s technique had come under the scanner in Australia and he soon lost his spot in the Test squad for the home series against England as well. While it’s a different format altogether, Shaw’s confidence was visible in Delhi Capitals’ first IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings. Shaw’s strokeplay was based on timing and neat extension of proper cricket shots and what he did impressed one and all.

As for the match, Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.

Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here