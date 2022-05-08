CSK vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings

Live now
CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: A Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 Match 55 at DY Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rishabh Pant & Co are currently placed fifth on the table and can make it to the top four if they manage a win against CSK. On the other hand, MS Dhoni and his men are mathematically still there in the tournament although Read More
David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
“I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him (MS). Let’s see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav,” said Rishabh Pant at toss.
Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings
“It is about getting the rhythm and my skills. It was tough sitting out, but it was for the good of the team. The last few weeks have been going really good and am really happy with where the team is at the moment. In general, we have had some big scores and it is about finding the right combination to try and tick over when we have an average score,” says Anrich Nortje.
DC skipper Rishabh Pant is just 30 runs shy of 4000 runs in T20 cricket
“There was a lot more grass last week but that’s not to say the wicket is not going to be a belter. However, it may be a little bit slower and a bit spin orientated. Couple of weeks back there was dew but not so much last week. It is indecisive for us. Is it going to be indecisive for the captains? We will wait and see..” reckons Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports.
Prithvi Shaw on Sunday revealed that he has been admitted to a hospital because of fever, adding that he is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.
A Delhi Capitals net bowler has tested positive of Covid-19 ahead of their IPL encounter against Chennai Super Kings, according to The Indian Express. The paper also reported that the franchise has isolated the individual along with a player who was sharing the room with him. (Read Here)
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday revealed that he has been admitted to a hospital because of fever, adding that he is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 26 occasions. Out of which, Chennai has emerged victorious in 16 matches whereas Delhi has won 10 matches. In the last five outings, however, DC has a 4-1 lead over the Delhi side.
Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match no.55 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Before the all important clash in Mumbai, let’s have a look at its essential details:
What date IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?
The 55th IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 8, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?
The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here