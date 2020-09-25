T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 LIVE Score, CSK vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates

Highlights

  • 18:37 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: The decision to replace an unfit Ambati Rayudu with Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't click as the debutant was back in the dugout without troubling the scorers. Moreover, CSK openers failed in both games and that is another cause of concern for the team management. 

  • 18:30 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: We are now just 30 minutes away from the toss. It will be interesting to see if any of the two sides actually make any changes to their respective XIs.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Given the strength of both squads, this match should be a cracker! 

Live Blog

18:48 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: On the other hand, Delhi were on the verge of defeat in their first game against Kings XI Punjab before Marcus Stoinis rescued his side to push the contest to the Super Over decider. Later, it was Kagiso Rabada who showed his talent with the ball and ensured the night belonged to DC.

18:43 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Sam Curran, who has been promoted up the order, played a cameo in both games but the England all-rounder needs to spend some time in the middle. Dhoni had hit three maximums in the final over against the Royals, but that couldn't win the game.

18:00 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: In their last game, the M.S. Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat, and barring Faf du Plessis most of the CSK players failed in leaving an impact. Moreover, Dhoni's decision to come down the order backfired and the charismatic captain received a backlash from not only fans but also many cricketing greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and others. Dhoni later clarified on his decision to come lower down the order. The captain himself wasn't happy with the bowlers.

17:47 (IST)

After a lacklustre outing against Rajasthan Royals, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a league encounter at the Dubai International Cricket stadium here on Friday.

IPL 2020 LIVE Score, CSK vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: The DC top-order failed to fire against Punjab while Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer showed some resistance with the bat. But they were unable to convert their efforts into a big innings. It was Stoinis, who hammered 53 off 21 balls to propel his side to a fighting total.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dominated the rivalry with Delhi Capitals having won 15 of the 21 encounters against them.

They beat them in all the 3 encounters in the previous edition in 2019 and thus will come into the match in Dubai with a big psychological edge.

DC will however, feel confident after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling Super Over finish against Kings XI a few days back in Dubai.

CSK had a strange match against RR at Sharjah and though the scorecard separated the two teams by just 16 runs, they were never really in the chase. MS Dhoni’s initial reluctance to go for the target was baffling to say the least!

Delhi Capitals

DC will hope for a better show from their top 3 – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetymer – they were all dismissed for single-digits against KXIP.

Rishabh Pant will hold the key in the middle order and will remain the difference between a par score of 160 or a winning total of 180-plus should they bat first.

Kagiso Rabada was brilliant against KXIP but DC will hope from a better performance from Mohit Sharma who went for 45 in his 4 overs. Ishant Sharma is still recovering from a back spasm and will most likely again miss out being in the playing XI.

DC will be relieved that R Ashwin who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the match against KXIP, is fit to play and along with Axar Patel will form a crucial spin partnership in the middle overs.

Chennai Super Kings

The CSK middle order looks a tad weak in the absence of Suresh Raina and with the hamstring injury to Ambati Rayudu. Faf du Plessis has been their most sought after batsman and there will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver yet again.

Murali Vijay has looked out of sorts in the two outings thus far and not only does he need a significant performance but also a push-on in the powerplay. Captain Dhoni needs to show more initiative and bat at Number 5 or 6.

Lungi Ngidi has been very expensive and could be replaced with the line and length specialist, Josh Hazlewood. Another concern for MSD would be the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja – he has been tonked for above 10 an over in both the matches so far.

Head to Head:

15 (CSK) – 6 (DC) (21 matches)

